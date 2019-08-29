Washington Trust Company Has Cut Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) Stake By $428,632; Kennedy-wilson Holdings (KW) Sentiment Is 1.34

Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc (KW) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 78 funds increased or started new positions, while 58 sold and trimmed equity positions in Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 113.26 million shares, down from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 10 to 10 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 45 Increased: 52 New Position: 26.

Washington Trust Company decreased Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) stake by 4.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company sold 3,272 shares as Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Washington Trust Company holds 70,895 shares with $9.36 million value, down from 74,167 last quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group I now has $57.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $128.65. About 237,082 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. The firm owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It has a 33.39 P/E ratio. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership holds 56.1% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. for 4.37 million shares. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can owns 13.32 million shares or 11.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Point Advisors Llc has 6.66% invested in the company for 662,011 shares. The Florida-based Real Estate Management Services Llc has invested 6.1% in the stock. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 412,759 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $431,655 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Highlander Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 4,853 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Communication invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Charter Trust holds 0.28% or 19,266 shares in its portfolio. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Manhattan Communications accumulated 81,919 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 1.73 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Financial Services has invested 1.89% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Capital Intl Invsts has 4.83M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Company stated it has 12,403 shares. First Mercantile Co holds 0.62% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 21,408 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management has invested 0.77% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Finance Counselors has 88,118 shares. M&T Commercial Bank reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Captrust Financial Advsr owns 10,762 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 13.68% above currents $128.65 stock price. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $142 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $157 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Washington Trust Company increased Vanguard Whitehall (VYM) stake by 7,401 shares to 168,459 valued at $14.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 1,653 shares and now owns 20,618 shares. Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) was raised too.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 11.36 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity. BUNCH CHARLES E bought 1,000 shares worth $124,380.