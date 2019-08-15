Washington Trust Company Has Cut Facebook (FB) Stake as Stock Rose; West Coast Financial Increases Stake in Marriott Intl New (MAR)

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 25,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 57,743 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, up from 32,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $127.4. About 248,169 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 05/03/2018 Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos Slated to Open in June; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 29/05/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Offers a New Weekend Package and Dining Events for Eid Al-Fitr Holiday; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 3,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 106,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21 million, down from 110,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $182.6. About 4.28 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Investors are ‘looking for reasons to believe’ in Facebook – and overlooking a big reason to worry; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, the second largest online ad provider, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Currency Devalued Along With User Trust — Heard on the Street; 06/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff:; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is banning third-party data services from its ad targeting platform within the next six months; 10/04/2018 – Facebook-Cambridge Analytica: A timeline of the data hijacking scandal; 10/04/2018 – Corruption Currents: Zuckerberg Apologizes for Facebook Data Handling; 21/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook has never faced a crisis like this ever-widening data debacle; 21/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook Doesn’t Get It

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,140 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 36,581 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Mcf Llc reported 3,725 shares. 255 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 52,633 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communications reported 49,468 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,586 shares. 2,149 are owned by Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Co. Amer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,984 shares. Roundview Capital Lc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,079 shares. Narwhal Management stated it has 15,678 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Dean Invest Associates Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 9.76M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 1.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Js Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 7.08% or 202,000 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.53 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust (TIP) by 3,053 shares to 81,320 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields holds 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 41,626 shares. Citadel Lc reported 2,952 shares. Bartlett Communication Ltd accumulated 2,040 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il holds 4,649 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 55,786 shares. Central Savings Bank & has invested 0.17% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd stated it has 45,102 shares. Group Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 114,248 shares. 15,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 125,389 shares. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Boyar Asset Mngmt reported 22,899 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 45 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 915 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,251 shares.