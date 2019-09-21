Washington Trust Company Decreased Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake by $518,363; Stock Rose; T Mobile Us (Call) (TMUS) Shareholder Ulysses Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (TMUS) by 50.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 80,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 79,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21 million shares traded or 56.12% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 million penalty for inserting false ring tones in rural U.S. calls; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile to Merge, in Bid to Remake Wireless Market; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile Named by NGLCC and NBIC as a Best-of-the-Best Company for Diversity & Inclusion; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Total Implied Enterprise Value of Approximately $59 B for Sprint and Approximately $146 B for the Combined Co; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 11,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 87,461 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, down from 98,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25M shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Rev $21.93B; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 04/05/2018 – Matt Egan: Breaking: #WellsFargo agrees to pay $480 million to settle claims it misled shareholders about fake account scandal; 20/04/2018 – WFC ADDED ACCURAL CUTS 1Q NET INCOME BY 16C/SHR TO 96C/SHR; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO MANAGEMENT PROPOSALS ALL APPROVED; 20/04/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 11/04/2018 – ABPRO CORPORATION SAYS UBS INVESTMENT BANK, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, NOMURA ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 72,627 shares to 514,524 shares, valued at $26.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.13% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Taconic Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 61,562 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.99 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 4,752 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has 28,389 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 186,367 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. France-based Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gamco Inc Et Al has 0.21% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 368,388 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg invested 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). New York-based Jennison Assoc Llc has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 8.04% or 872,647 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 87,985 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92 million for 20.35 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VOO) by 1,675 shares to 25,936 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 10,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).