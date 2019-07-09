Washington Trust Company Decreased Its Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) by $453,544 as Share Price Declined; As Allstate (ALL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder South Street Advisors Has Cut Stake by $851,640

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 8,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 829,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.92M, down from 838,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 18,550 shares traded. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 7.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 24/04/2018 – Washington Trust Annual Meeting Highlights Record 2017 Performance; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WASH); 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Constance Howes to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST: EDWARD HANDY ASSUMES ROLE OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST WASH.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Washington Trust at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 23/03/2018 – Washington Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Qtrly Div

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 9,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,250 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38 million, down from 119,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $104.38. About 1.25 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.60 million for 14.74 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 75,930 shares to 91,080 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Lc reported 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Zweig holds 1.85% or 176,272 shares. Smith Moore holds 0.09% or 4,125 shares. Whitnell And reported 0.04% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). The North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl has invested 0.09% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Lakeview Cap Limited Liability Co reported 3,008 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 1,169 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.14% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Carlson Cap Lp invested in 0.66% or 392,886 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 29,375 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.16% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 2,192 were reported by Diversified Trust. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 20,035 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $26,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold WASH shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 0.16% more from 9.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 222,542 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 14,843 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Philadelphia Trust holds 39,398 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited, New York-based fund reported 11,470 shares. Invesco Limited holds 30,355 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 18,395 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 271,070 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 7,400 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Comm reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Rhumbline Advisers reported 21,469 shares stake. Fiduciary has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Champlain Investment Partners Limited Liability owns 749,545 shares. First Personal Svcs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 55,252 shares to 57,844 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.