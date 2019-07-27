Washington Trust Company Cut By $453,544 Its Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Holding; American Water Works Company Has 1.09 Sentiment

American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 258 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 236 trimmed and sold stakes in American Water Works Company Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 144.69 million shares, up from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding American Water Works Company Inc in top ten holdings increased from 12 to 14 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 202 Increased: 187 New Position: 71.

Washington Trust Company decreased Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH) stake by 1.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company sold 8,722 shares as Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH)’s stock declined 0.57%. The Washington Trust Company holds 829,844 shares with $43.92M value, down from 838,566 last quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc now has $860.86M valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 31,968 shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 7.14% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C, EST. 87C; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C; 20/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 03/04/2018 – Washington Trust Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WASH); 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Howes to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Washington Trust Completes Executive Leadership Transition

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $26,500 activity. RUGGIERI JOHN T had bought 500 shares worth $26,500 on Tuesday, May 7.

Washington Trust Company increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 37,995 shares to 275,519 valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 55,252 shares and now owns 57,844 shares. Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold WASH shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 0.16% more from 9.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial owns 0% invested in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 5,002 shares. Barry Investment Lc reported 0.07% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Moreover, De Burlo Grp has 0.1% invested in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Cwm Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Pnc Finance Inc reported 0% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 485,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin holds 0% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) or 21,840 shares. Opus Cap Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Metropolitan Life Communications holds 0.01% or 39,676 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 38 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 21,469 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $20.49 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 36.27 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

Trellus Management Company Llc holds 10.25% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. for 51,600 shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 354,493 shares or 5.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 4.33% invested in the company for 204,930 shares. The New York-based Water Asset Management Llc has invested 4.22% in the stock. Crow Point Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200,000 shares.