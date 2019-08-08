Washington Trust Company Continues to Hold Stake in Universal Display (OLED); As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Share Value Declined, Holder Delta Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 74,711 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 71,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $216.09. About 270,625 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 11,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 215,751 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 227,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 1.24 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reinhart Prns Incorporated reported 0.78% stake. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.03% or 19,762 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 17,709 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 26,197 were reported by Sigma Investment Counselors. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 22,416 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Assetmark Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Bp Plc holds 41,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp stated it has 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 51,741 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation owns 21,955 shares.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CCJ,CRZO,CPE,NOV – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Anthem, and Petroleo Brasileiro Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “NOV expands cost-reduction efforts, could make divestments – Houston Business Journal” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Stocks Q2 Earnings Roster for Jul 29: RIG, NOV & MDR – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 169 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 17 shares. Dubuque State Bank Tru has 0.13% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). State Street Corporation reported 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 4,070 shares. 12,406 were reported by Ameritas Partners. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.45% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Geode Ltd invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Valley Advisers Inc accumulated 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Financial Lc owns 10,823 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Il holds 2,225 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 14,064 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt holds 1,966 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.11% or 7,267 shares.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (AGG) by 28,654 shares to 95,813 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,151 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Universal Display Popped 28% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Best-Performing Stocks of the Top ETF of July – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LG Rolls Out Apple AirPlay 2 In US On 2019 LG OLED, LG NanoCell 4K UHD TVs – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Might Be Making a Brilliant Move – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 25, 2019.