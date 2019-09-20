Washington Trust Company Continues to Hold Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO); As Nike (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Cut by $8.27 Million Its Holding

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 59.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 99,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 68,328 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.74 million, down from 168,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 3.61 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 21,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 246,337 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.48M, up from 224,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 13.27M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 21,193 shares to 39,984 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 4,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,059 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EFA).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr holds 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 40,151 shares. Girard Prns Ltd reported 150,176 shares. Amer Gp Inc has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 436,478 shares for 3.42% of their portfolio. Wheatland accumulated 80,480 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 2.13M shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 128,709 shares. Holderness Invs stated it has 68,840 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 58,933 shares. Quadrant Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.22% or 7,576 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,250 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hudock Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Lc holds 1.12% or 49,300 shares. Poplar Forest Capital reported 65,298 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Guild Investment Management holds 64,030 shares or 5.18% of its portfolio.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.00 million shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 89,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 13.63M shares. Kentucky-based Mcf Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd owns 2,384 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc reported 76,474 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP accumulated 3.62 million shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Co Ltd Partnership stated it has 653,307 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Livingston Group Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested 0.41% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Natl Bank Of The West has 17,510 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Ltd Llc holds 3,167 shares. Hendershot Investments has invested 1.77% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Compton Mngmt Ri invested in 69,650 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Hm Payson reported 0.26% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rathbone Brothers Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 100,881 shares. Professional Advisory invested in 0.13% or 8,050 shares. 6,150 were reported by Sit Investment.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dow Titans Breaking Higher – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Triangle retailer hits Nike with lawsuit over ‘Sport Changes Everything’ slogan – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.63 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.