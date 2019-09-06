Washington Trust Company Continues to Hold Holding in Walt Disney Co. (DIS); Silchester International Investors Llp Lowered Its Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Holding by $24.55 Million

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28.11 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76 million, down from 30.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 80,524 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 4,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 106,976 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44M, up from 102,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $139.56. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co reported 0.23% stake. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Llc invested 1.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bancorporation Of Stockton has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Telemus Capital Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,623 shares. Willow Creek Wealth has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bronson Point Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40,000 shares or 3.03% of all its holdings. Peavine Cap Limited Liability Company holds 2,605 shares. Franklin Incorporated stated it has 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 2.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 89,044 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 1.48% or 78,005 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 15,083 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Lmr Ptnrs Llp accumulated 151,802 shares. 1,419 are owned by Camarda Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cap Counsel Limited Liability Corp Ny reported 1,947 shares. 15,778 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,509 shares to 113,095 shares, valued at $12.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scie (NYSE:TMO) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,031 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

