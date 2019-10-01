Washington Trust Company Boosted Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $540,804; Mendon Capital Advisors Trimmed Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Position by $350,400

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 2,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 89,389 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31 million, up from 86,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.53. About 128,706 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 23,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 757,683 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.49 million, down from 781,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 514 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold HBMD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.86 million shares or 0.48% more from 9.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gru Inc Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,949 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 5,831 shares. 218,420 are held by State Street Corporation. Mendon Cap Advisors owns 757,683 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). 18,482 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Natl Bank Of America De holds 10,303 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn holds 25,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 14,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Suntrust Banks has 58,630 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Patriot Financial Prns Ltd Partnership reported 1.98 million shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 322,873 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 6,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 20,006 shares.

Analysts await Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.21 per share. HBMD’s profit will be $5.15 million for 15.58 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Howard Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $638.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 29,426 shares to 546,291 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Bancshares Inc by 150,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 954,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $19,780 activity. 108 Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares with value of $1,395 were bought by TURNER FRANK K JR. Shares for $6,990 were bought by Scully Mary Ann on Wednesday, July 10. Another trade for 86 shares valued at $1,111 was made by Poynot Steven on Wednesday, July 10. The insider Jones Thomas Randy bought 108 shares worth $1,395. On Wednesday, July 10 the insider Schwabe Charles E. bought $1,395. 201 shares were bought by Steil Jack E, worth $2,597.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,520 shares to 339,306 shares, valued at $58.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technolo (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,139 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WASH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H holds 1.7% or 155,455 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc reported 1,426 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 33,857 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 4,447 were reported by Murphy Cap Management. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 46,164 shares. Moreover, Lynch And In has 1.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 15,850 shares. Peninsula Asset Management Inc holds 12,825 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.47% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability invested in 1,462 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Birch Hill Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 15,918 shares. Fulton National Bank Na has 1,999 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il stated it has 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 288 shares. Whitnell holds 7,707 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio.

