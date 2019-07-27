Washington Trust Company Boosted Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stake By $3.38 Million; Tekne Capital Management Boosted Its Stamps Com (STMP) Stake

Washington Trust Company increased Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) stake by 65.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company acquired 32,211 shares as Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Washington Trust Company holds 81,345 shares with $8.55 million value, up from 49,134 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co/The now has $287.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased Stamps Com Inc (STMP) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekne Capital Management Llc acquired 124,771 shares as Stamps Com Inc (STMP)’s stock declined 77.98%. The Tekne Capital Management Llc holds 249,542 shares with $20.32 million value, up from 124,771 last quarter. Stamps Com Inc now has $831.03M valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 289,631 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Lc holds 1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 74,616 shares. Wendell David Associate reported 95,117 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 29,592 shares. Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 73,010 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel stated it has 4,063 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Montrusco Bolton Investments accumulated 3,903 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt Co accumulated 0.04% or 27,100 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Foster Dykema Cabot Incorporated Ma has 10.83% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 644,084 shares. Virtu Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chilton accumulated 114,261 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Hartford Financial Mngmt owns 29,790 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 276,525 shares. Scotia Incorporated stated it has 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Associated Banc holds 273,616 shares.

Washington Trust Company decreased Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) stake by 3,272 shares to 70,895 valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 14,372 shares and now owns 341,826 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $115 target in Monday, April 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10900 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock. Coombe Gary A also sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 29,621 shares valued at $2.86M was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of stock or 41,088 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $172,200 activity. The insider Khechfe Amine sold $222,180. The insider Habiger David C bought 572 shares worth $49,980.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 12,148 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 2,814 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.15% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Epoch Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.11% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,830 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Svcs Co Ma has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Us Bankshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 3,787 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 4,604 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Stampscom had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Roth Capital. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 9 by B. Riley & Co. Roth Capital downgraded Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) rating on Friday, February 22. Roth Capital has “Sell” rating and $78 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Craig Hallum. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by FBR Capital. Craig Hallum downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. Northland Capital maintained Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Roth Capital maintained the shares of STMP in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Sell” rating.