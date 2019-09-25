Washington Trust Company Boosted Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Valuation Rose, Systematic Financial Management LP Has Upped Its Stake

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) by 68.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 8,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 21,594 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 12,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $64.97. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 293,869 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.37M, up from 285,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02M shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE

More recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Fincl Networks invested in 125 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hudock Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 119 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 3,220 shares. Icahn Carl C reported 21.59M shares. 81,279 are owned by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Duff Phelps owns 103,454 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 110,045 shares. Spirit Of America Corp holds 0.29% or 27,820 shares. Beech Hill reported 3,500 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta stated it has 10,478 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tcw Gp owns 12,865 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc invested in 2.21% or 673,917 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.07% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 5,814 shares.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corporation (R (NYSE:COR) by 2,890 shares to 3,575 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,903 shares, and cut its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp (NYSE:CPF).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chart Pro On Microsoft: ‘Watch Out’ If Stock Hits $155 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Microsoft Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karpus Incorporated invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Co reported 1.98% stake. Gardner Russo And Gardner owns 3,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cim Limited invested in 4,985 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability invested 0.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Financial Bank Of The West stated it has 148,716 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Btim accumulated 1.75M shares. 94,740 are owned by Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited holds 0.44% or 26,279 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 5.62% stake. Moreover, Beacon Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Tompkins Financial Corporation has invested 2.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc has 2.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bernzott Capital Advsr, California-based fund reported 120,158 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).