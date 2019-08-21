Washington Trust Bank Upped Its Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Holding by $363,204; Stock Price Declined; Mastercard Class A (MA) Holder Amarillo National Bank Decreased Its Stake by $498,200

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 83.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 4,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 10,475 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, up from 5,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.91. About 3.16 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 9,459 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 11,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $277.04. About 2.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 16,376 shares to 3,007 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,550 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IGF).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.22% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Huntington Bank holds 245,449 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.62% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Clean Yield Group reported 564 shares stake. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 12,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Homrich Berg stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Swiss State Bank has 0.27% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sg Americas Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Windward Co Ca has 0.3% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 31,098 shares. Tompkins has 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,162 shares. Tcw Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 13,296 shares. Wright Investors Service holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,569 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited has 1.34% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Limited holds 36,144 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was made by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Despite court rulings, Dominion CEO remains optimistic about Atlantic Coast Pipeline – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dominion Energy (D) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core U.S.Aggregate (AGG) by 55,515 shares to 162,550 shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 127,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $6.47M were sold by Mastercard Foundation. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What We Know About Mastercard’s Reported New Interest In Cryptocurrencies – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.