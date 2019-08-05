Washington Trust Bank Upped Holding in Deere & Co (DE) by $651,423; Recro Pharma (REPH) Stock Price Rose While Kennedy Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 4,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 40,841 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 36,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 2.27M shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 97,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The institutional investor held 598,107 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 500,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 152,077 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Letter Says Analgesic Effect Does Not Meet the Expectations of the FDA; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 30/04/2018 – Recro Pharma Presents Data for Neuromuscular Blocking and Reversal Agents at the AUA 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 14,779 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $31,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 16,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,007 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust (EMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Advisors Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 2,933 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 24,555 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Atria Ltd has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hamel Assoc owns 2,325 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability holds 4,543 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.31% or 219,455 shares in its portfolio. 1,327 are owned by Indiana Tru And Investment Management Co. Sigma Planning holds 0.07% or 7,889 shares. Jag Capital Management Ltd holds 0.29% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 10,939 shares. Capital Advsr Ok owns 1,710 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd accumulated 2,655 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs holds 44,039 shares. Moreover, Korea Inv Corp has 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 98,600 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 69,698 shares to 365,492 shares, valued at $23.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 16,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,716 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newtyn Limited Liability Corp holds 1.23% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 555 shares. Intl, a New York-based fund reported 11,654 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 23,396 shares. State Street stated it has 245,589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0% or 1,196 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 742,200 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 57,864 shares. Orbimed Advisors Ltd reported 43,499 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Invest Llc has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 91,191 shares.