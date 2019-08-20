Washington Trust Bank Trimmed Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.04 Million; Delphi Management Has Upped Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding by $1.07 Million

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 12.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 13,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 32,925 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 45,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 5.61 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lynch And Assoc In stated it has 148,439 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Adv invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 192.58 million shares. Cim Inv Mangement has 0.45% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). St Johns Mngmt Co Limited Company reported 26,004 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 24.50M shares. 28.30M were accumulated by Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company. Intact Invest Management reported 197,900 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6.25M shares. Jupiter Asset Management accumulated 786,591 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Schafer Cullen invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lau Assoc Lc has 30,915 shares. Swedbank has 2.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8.31M shares.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Group (NYSE:ACRE) by 32,862 shares to 127,412 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 4,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,108 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Company reported 1.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Llc reported 4,168 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has invested 1.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Addison Cap Company reported 5,158 shares stake. Fdx Advsr reported 0.29% stake. Castleark Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Condor Mngmt invested 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barbara Oil Co has invested 2.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Srb accumulated 1.25 million shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 0.62% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 948,261 shares. Arga Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma has invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Notis has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tiverton Asset Management Lc owns 0.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 148,818 shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,097 shares to 40,841 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).