Washington Trust Bank Trimmed Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Increased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake By $459,160

Washington Trust Bank decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 80.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Bank sold 3,544 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Washington Trust Bank holds 869 shares with $97,000 value, down from 4,413 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $88.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 817,509 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Hca Healthcare Inc. (HCA) stake by 12.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 3,532 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc. (HCA)’s stock declined 12.57%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 31,564 shares with $4.12M value, up from 28,032 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc. now has $47.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 790,069 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video)

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.37 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 81,812 shares. Everett Harris Ca invested 2.68% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech Inc owns 84,389 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.29% or 50,304 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 46,855 are owned by Miller Howard Invests Incorporated Ny. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 0.08% or 341,490 shares. Bluestein R H And Co stated it has 13,900 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Ltd stated it has 607,898 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Invesco owns 4.37M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 4,887 shares. Wade G W Inc reported 1.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Halsey Assoc Ct accumulated 111,011 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wesbanco State Bank Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 50,271 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13. Berenberg maintained the shares of UPS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. Credit Suisse maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01 million was sold by Peretz Richard N.. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Washington Trust Bank increased Dxc Technology Co stake by 71,059 shares to 117,457 valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3,882 shares and now owns 108,460 shares. Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) was raised too.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 2,220 shares to 24,922 valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stake by 9,733 shares and now owns 88,718 shares. Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.05% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 51,954 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0.27% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ironwood Fincl Lc reported 96 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc reported 2.15% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brown Advisory accumulated 2,605 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Prudential Public Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 2,331 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.85% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 659,013 shares. Healthcor Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 146,810 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Rothschild Invest Il holds 28,300 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Pggm Invs, Netherlands-based fund reported 483,568 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 76,920 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 3.22 million shares. Kepos Capital LP stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. Shares for $1.17 million were sold by Torres Kathryn A.. 466 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $64,807 were sold by Reiner Deborah M. Another trade for 263 shares valued at $36,979 was sold by Morrow J William. STEELE JOHN M sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72M. 32,944 shares were sold by Foster Jon M, worth $4.63 million on Monday, February 11. CAMPBELL VICTOR L had sold 28,084 shares worth $3.90M on Thursday, February 7. RUTHERFORD BILL B had sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24M on Tuesday, February 12.