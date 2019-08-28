Washington Trust Bank Trimmed Its Position in Utd Technologies (UTX) by $594,432 as Share Price Declined; Slate Path Capital LP Increased Stake in Pan American Silver (PAAS) as Valuation Rose

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 665.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.30M, up from 269,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 2.78M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associations for Rheumatology (PANLAR) Congress on April 10, 2018; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Utd Technologies (UTX) by 68.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 4,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 2,158 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 6,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Utd Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.92. About 754,237 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.66 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 9,864 shares to 11,872 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iff (NYSE:IFF) by 2,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 106,300 were accumulated by Hikari Pwr Limited. White Pine Ltd Company has invested 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Quantum Mngmt reported 0.61% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Crossvault Mgmt Lc owns 2.3% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 34,577 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell, a Washington-based fund reported 1,566 shares. Ally holds 0.86% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) stated it has 8,577 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moon Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 26,372 shares. Sabal owns 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,385 shares. 63,708 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Financial Bank Of Stockton invested in 13,621 shares. Asset holds 0.71% or 7,327 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 247,451 shares.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55 million shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $107.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

