Washington Trust Bank Trimmed Intl Business Mchn (IBM) Position by $303,291; Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $420,875

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 112.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 16,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 31,761 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 14,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.41 billion market cap company. It closed at $31.45 lastly. It is down 56.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 01/05/2018 – ADVM: PRECLINICAL DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD; 18/05/2018 – Germany calls on chip and hardware makers to tackle processor flaws; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO Su: This Computing Cycle Is Up for Grabs — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices Sees 2Q Rev $1.725B, Plus or Minus $50M; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 150 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 16/05/2018 – Iconic Therapeutics Initiates Second Phase 2 Study of ICON-1 in Patients With Neovascular (wet) AMD; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ARE NOT RELATED TO AMD “ZEN” CPU ARCHITECTURE; 05/03/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices: Nicholas M. Donofrio to Retire From Board, Not Stand for Re-election

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 7,757 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 9,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Mchn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: KHC, AMD – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA Remains Under Pressure From AMD – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : PVTL, NOK, TVIX, QQQ, CBLK, AMD, FL, LYG, SQQQ, TQQQ, CRM, MT – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 19, 2019 : TVIX, AMD, QQQ, GE, DVA, BAC, PCG, TQQQ, SQQQ, LYFT, BABA, TEF – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Rocketed Higher Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 296,663 shares. Moreover, Ci Invs Inc has 0.71% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 17,000 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Co reported 39,186 shares stake. 45,000 are held by Monetta Fincl Service. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% or 8,200 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 1,669 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0.04% or 34,289 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Company holds 0% or 18,434 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 15,070 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.27% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 4.55M shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.02% or 25,136 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 839 shares in its portfolio. 2,517 were reported by First Quadrant LP Ca.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (NYSE:PNC) by 3,627 shares to 17,104 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc by 102,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,497 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 12.55 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWB) by 7,771 shares to 9,164 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).