Washington Trust Bank Raised Constellation Brands (STZ) Position by $839,300; Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Decreased Its General Electric (GE) Position by $2.78 Million; Stock Rose

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 26.36M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 02/04/2018 – Musk Joke Falls Flat; GE Healthcare Slims Down: Industrials Wrap; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cash From Operating Activities Negative $1.1B; 13/04/2018 – Aaj TV: More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 20/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker over speed of safety checks; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Nardelli: Would do anything to help GE; 09/04/2018 – GE’S NASON: ENERGY STORAGE IS ONE RISK FOR INVESTING IN GAS

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,361 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 30,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 567,285 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon Air Capacity Expands With New 15-Plane Order – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GE Aviation Keeps Confounding the Bears – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Surprise! Tusa keeps Underweight rating on GE – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Biggest Takeaway From GE’s Recent Presentations – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63M and $248.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp holds 560,401 shares. Moreover, Philadelphia Tru has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 92,441 shares. 65,073 are held by Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% or 1.55 million shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Us State Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 6.49 million shares. Aull & Monroe Invest invested 0.43% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 15.01M shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.36% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Davis R M Incorporated owns 45,681 shares. Cap Ca holds 30,977 shares. 24,260 are owned by Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Karpas Strategies Lc owns 95,950 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Ltd owns 20,220 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Andra Ap holds 21,900 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fin has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 164,884 shares. Gofen Glossberg Llc Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,240 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,096 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 148 shares. 35,371 were reported by Natixis Advsrs L P. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 88,098 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets owns 28,380 shares. California-based Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Co has invested 1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Stifel Fincl has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 6,021 shares. 2,547 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). American Gp, New York-based fund reported 54,091 shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 5,094 shares to 95,202 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Etf/Usa (GWX) by 1.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,475 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.