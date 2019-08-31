Washington Trust Bank Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Upped as Stock Price Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Position by $3.59 Million

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 15,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 12,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 27,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 3,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 108,460 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98M, up from 104,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary; 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Company accumulated 220,835 shares. 652,480 were accumulated by Asset One. Inv House Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,985 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Limited Com owns 31,707 shares. Fil Limited invested in 0.12% or 331,938 shares. Fruth Invest invested in 2.67% or 27,081 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.07% or 1,506 shares. Triple Frond Ltd Liability Corp holds 271,300 shares. Caprock Gru Inc accumulated 0.23% or 5,076 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) accumulated 6,335 shares or 1% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability holds 1.02 million shares. Carderock Cap Mngmt holds 3.17% or 33,040 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Company holds 0.24% or 94,578 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 454 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 1.97% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 13,035 shares to 32,925 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 133,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,415 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ls Inv Advisors Lc invested in 112,572 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Kempen Management Nv reported 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cheviot Value Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mcrae Capital Management Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,000 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,012 shares. Davis Cap Prtnrs Limited Com owns 250,000 shares. Brinker has 0.36% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 95,095 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,000 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 28,781 shares. Kenmare Capital Partners owns 5,000 shares. Greenleaf owns 0.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 44,317 shares. 2,979 are owned by Hourglass Cap Limited Liability. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 116,605 shares stake. Schaller Inv Group Inc invested in 21,510 shares or 1.61% of the stock.

