Washington Trust Bank Maintains Stake in Macerich Co/The (MAC); Cortland Advisers Continues to Hold Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Macerich Co/The (MAC) by 8079.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 7,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,443 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, up from 91 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Macerich Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.05. About 1.73M shares traded or 7.26% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 809,129 shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Investment Management invested in 12,221 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 600 shares. Evanson Asset Management Lc holds 0.06% or 4,729 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 8,180 shares. Susquehanna Llp owns 54,610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs Lp reported 3.87M shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Regis Management stated it has 6,627 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa has invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Spinnaker Trust holds 0.23% or 37,708 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 200 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.01% or 3,887 shares.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream cuts planned capex by $450M for 2019-20 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Top Stocks for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $0.9975 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Presents At J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 133,481 shares. 6.71M are owned by Invesco. Norinchukin Bankshares The invested in 0.01% or 20,975 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 388 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 75,443 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 22,841 were accumulated by First Trust Lp. Lmr Prns Llp reported 0.01% stake. Assetmark holds 0% or 707 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Proffitt & Goodson owns 2,144 shares. 600,000 were accumulated by Fil Limited. Highland Management Lp holds 0.07% or 25,380 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 9 shares. Td Asset owns 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 31,193 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.02% or 165,581 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.44 million activity. On Monday, June 24 Stephen Andrea M bought $649,882 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 20,000 shares. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider O HERN THOMAS E bought $409,850.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipath Etns/Usa (DJP) by 894,101 shares to 1,130 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 5,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,202 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFV).