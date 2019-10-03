Washington Trust Bank Lowered Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding by $434,097; Beck Capital Management Increased Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Com (CMG) by $315,190

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com (CMG) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 430 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $989,000, up from 919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $18.86 during the last trading session, reaching $809.98. About 634,233 shares traded or 33.79% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle: AIP Formula Yielded Payout Based on ’17 Financials, But In Light of Share Price, CEO, CFO and Marketing Chief Didn’t Receive AIP Payouts; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS NO ILLNESS REPORTS FROM LEXINGTON, KY LOCATION; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – CMG TO CONTINUE MKTG PROGRAMS AS IT FINALIZES PLANS FOR NEW CMO; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 3,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 70,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.82M, down from 73,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 8.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $105.72 million activity.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $189.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Ultra S&P 500 Proshares (SSO) by 32,737 shares to 3,596 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust S&P 500 Etf Usd Dis (SPY) by 1,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,605 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc Com.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94B for 29.89 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

