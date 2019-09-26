Washington Trust Bank Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $426,111; Market Valuation Rose; As West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Market Value Rose, Kistler-Tiffany Companies Lowered Its Position by $3.05 Million

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 24,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 25,030 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 49,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $143.28. About 193,410 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 78,970 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.63M, down from 81,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $220.24. About 13.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $263.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,417 shares to 8,952 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 28,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Fifth Third Bancshares reported 3,300 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 2,395 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 309,000 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 0.05% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1,258 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 118,894 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 18,272 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.05% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Shine Investment Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 167 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 16,982 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 32,589 shares. Granite Investment Prtn Ltd holds 0.11% or 16,016 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability owns 3,645 shares.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11M for 51.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

