Washington Trust Bank Lifted Its Deere & Co (DE) Position; Potbelly (PBPB) Has 0.8 Sentiment

Washington Trust Bank increased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 11.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Bank acquired 4,097 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Washington Trust Bank holds 40,841 shares with $6.53 million value, up from 36,744 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $47.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.64 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018

Potbelly Corp (PBPB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.62, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 36 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 45 sold and decreased their positions in Potbelly Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 16.25 million shares, up from 16.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Potbelly Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 32 Increased: 20 New Position: 16.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More Sobering News From Deere – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere PT lowered at Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 9,091 shares. Bluestein R H holds 2.13% or 244,673 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 11,224 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability owns 1,550 shares. Cwm Lc has 2,531 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 1,947 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,797 shares. 38,510 are owned by Cullinan Assocs Incorporated. Argyle Capital Management reported 1.46% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested in 0.48% or 223,664 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 35,895 shares. Chem Bank reported 10,460 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 369,956 shares.

Washington Trust Bank decreased Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWP) stake by 124,786 shares to 1,002 valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWS) stake by 34,012 shares and now owns 1,174 shares. Ishares Trust (EMB) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere & Co (NYSE:DE), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Deere & Co has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 9.61% above currents $154.91 stock price. Deere & Co had 25 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 19 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 1 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, May 13. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, August 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DE in report on Monday, May 20 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, May 20.

3G Capital Partners Lp holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation for 852,649 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 1.16 million shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Investment Management Group Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 965,677 shares. The Ohio-based American Financial Group Inc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 618,248 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $10,824 activity.

More notable recent Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Potbelly Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PBPB) 34% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Potbelly Corporation Appoints David Head to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Potbelly (PBPB) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Potbelly -23% after traffic slumps – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Potbelly gains after DoorDash deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company has market cap of $110.05 million. It also sells and administers franchises of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 25, 2016, the firm operated 441 shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia, including 411 firm operated shops and 30 franchisees operated shops; and 13 international franchised shops, including 11 shops in the Middle East, 1 shop in the United Kingdom, and 1 shop in Canada.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 240,253 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) has declined 65.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – SEES FLAT COMPANY-OPERATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET DISAPPOINTED PBPB HASN’T MEANINGFULLY ENGAGED IN TALKS; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY SAYS PRIVET FUND TO WITHDRAW ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly Announces $65M Stk Repurchase Program; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC-PRIVET FURTHER URGED POTBELLY CORP NOT TO PURSUE ENTRENCHING TACTICS SUCH AS UNILATERALLY ADDING DIRECTORS TO THE BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Potbelly; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY NAMES PRIVET FUND PARTNER ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Rev $102.9M

Analysts await Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. PBPB’s profit will be $237,685 for 115.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Potbelly Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.