Washington Trust Bank Lifted Iff (IFF) Stake By $318,080; Yelp (YELP) Shorts Lowered By 6.57%

Washington Trust Bank increased Iff (IFF) stake by 75.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Bank acquired 2,485 shares as Iff (IFF)’s stock rose 4.48%. The Washington Trust Bank holds 5,794 shares with $746,000 value, up from 3,309 last quarter. Iff now has $12.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.71. About 1.18M shares traded or 13.97% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) had a decrease of 6.57% in short interest. YELP’s SI was 8.68M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.57% from 9.29 million shares previously. With 1.49 million avg volume, 6 days are for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)’s short sellers to cover YELP’s short positions. The SI to Yelp Inc’s float is 11.06%. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 1.61M shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Rev $943M-$967M; 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news; 21/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw & Co. Discloses 5.1% Stake In Yelp — MarketWatch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP); 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 18.4C; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 19, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance- FT

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. The Company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. It has a 52.06 P/E ratio. The firm provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application.

Among 4 analysts covering Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Yelp Inc has $4200 highest and $37 lowest target. $39.33’s average target is 13.60% above currents $34.62 stock price. Yelp Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Yelp Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Swiss National Bank invested in 143,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.27% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Crystal Rock Capital owns 45,325 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. 98,260 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com holds 25,222 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 93,222 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 18,000 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Goodnow Inv Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 50,160 shares. Strs Ohio has 6,000 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Co accumulated 139,432 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 82,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) or 645,083 shares. Fred Alger, a New York-based fund reported 436 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.49 million activity. On Friday, February 15 Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought $15.28M worth of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 114,000 shares.

Washington Trust Bank decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 4,137 shares to 992 valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 8,096 shares and now owns 19,888 shares. Ishares Trust (IWD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 4,969 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Highlander Management Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 16,637 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bankshares has 1,077 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One accumulated 47,801 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0% or 8,870 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Investment House Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Whittier Tru Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 680 shares. United Asset Strategies holds 6,656 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 25,348 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Everett Harris Com Ca reported 2,410 shares. Massachusetts-based Wilkins Counsel Inc has invested 2.68% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Dean Invest Assoc Ltd Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 36,407 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances has $16800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $139.14’s average target is 17.21% above currents $118.71 stock price. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 8. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 7 by JP Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $133 target in Monday, March 25 report.