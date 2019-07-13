Washington Trust Bank Lifted Holding in Facebook (FB) as Stock Rose; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lowered Moody’s (MCO) Stake as Valuation Rose

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 3,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,843 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 53,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/05/2018 – Institutional Shareholder Services recommended Facebook investors withhold support from five directors including CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 28/03/2018 – Collins suggested Chris Cox, Facebook’s chief product officer, answer U.K. lawmakers’ questions on April 24; 15/03/2018 – Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S; 02/05/2018 – City A.M.: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SCARLATO & PENNY ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION OF FACEBOOK IN CONNECTION WITH ALLEGED IMPROPER DATA HARVESTING OF TENS OF MILLIONS OF USERS; 28/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Steve Ballmer says Facebook shouldn’t ‘over-resist’ government; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO mentioned this in an update on changes Facebook is making to tools used by third-party developers; 04/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 21/03/2018 – His comments follow days of tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees calling for input from Facebook’s highest executive

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corporation (MCO) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 4,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Moody’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $205.31. About 553,007 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Believes Downside Risks to Growth and Uncertainty That Led to the Assignment of the Negative Outlook in May of Last Yr Have Receded; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Bandes Uruguay’s Deposit Ratings To Caa2; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ON CHINA JVS – DO NOT BELIEVE JVS WILL FACE SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGES FROM FULLY FOREIGN-OWNED VENTURES OVER MEDIUM TERM; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Issuer Rating To Miami Lakes, Fl; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALDESA’S B2 CFR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATAHARI PUTRA PRIMA TO B3; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index March 15, 2018; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON SANEF & HIT RATINGS TO NEGATIVE; 13/04/2018 – Euro zone bond yields creep up, Moody’s to review Spain; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Sungard Availability Services’ Cfr At B3; Outlook Negative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Lc reported 116,110 shares or 5.32% of all its holdings. 185,754 were accumulated by Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Co. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.33% or 95,969 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 534,079 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust accumulated 7,718 shares. Steadfast Mngmt Lp invested in 1.6% or 611,002 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company invested in 0.37% or 413,779 shares. Melvin Lp stated it has 500,000 shares. Boys Arnold holds 1.03% or 41,472 shares. Moreover, Fagan Associates has 3.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Company reported 26,344 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,085 shares. Koshinski Asset reported 0% stake. Stephens Ar holds 0.44% or 110,049 shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments holds 148,240 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of stock or 55,000 shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 43,256 shares to 3,287 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 13,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,925 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFV).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 21,310 shares to 171,007 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.83 million for 26.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Ltd has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,245 shares. Trustmark Bank Department invested in 0.02% or 1,090 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,200 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability invested in 33,707 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Zebra Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Select Equity LP accumulated 28,739 shares or 0% of the stock. Btim Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,705 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Triple Frond Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 875,628 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 1,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.03% or 13,117 shares. Raymond James Serv Advisors has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 4,304 shares. Allen Limited Co invested in 594,287 shares or 3.37% of the stock.