Washington Trust Bank Increases Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Eagleclaw Capital Managment Boosted Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $537,000

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 270 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 1,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $977.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $33.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1985.48. About 2.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company's stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $156.82. About 6.37M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 20,507 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 1.04% or 136,789 shares. Trust Department Mb Fin Natl Bank N A reported 230 shares. Meridian Mngmt Co has 13,746 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Brinker reported 8,690 shares. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Morgan Stanley holds 0.21% or 4.07M shares. Horseman Cap Mgmt reported 1.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Provise Group Limited has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,981 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The stated it has 1.13 million shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg Ltd has invested 2.29% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Notis reported 6,240 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 1.51% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $219.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Management Llc holds 0.98% or 1,290 shares. Castleark Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 37,212 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested in 1.99% or 6,436 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gofen Glossberg Lc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,957 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.03% or 800 shares. Tradition Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Motco holds 0.06% or 335 shares. Hillhouse Management Limited owns 2.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,782 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 25,270 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp reported 0.18% stake. Green Square Ltd Company owns 1,187 shares. First Midwest Bank Division invested in 2,396 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Limited Liability Company reported 131 shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,137 shares to 992 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM) by 2,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,757 shares, and cut its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).