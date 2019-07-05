Washington Trust Bank Increases Position in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC); Palouse Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,592 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 51,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $142.1. About 353,519 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 71,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $135.88. About 5.35 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03 million worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Thursday, February 7. $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PNC Financial Services (PNC) Capital Plan Included Recommendation to Increase Dividend by 20 cents per share, or 21%, to $1.15 per share – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett Gets More Pay From Banks After Stress Tests – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: Broadcom and Apple Sign New Deal, Microsoft Hits All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/12/2019: MX, MDSO, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: JPM, MSFT – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) at Xbox E3 Briefing: Project Scarlett & More – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ITOT, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.