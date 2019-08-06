Washington Trust Bank Increased Oneok (OKE) Stake; Ares Management Trimmed Its Capitala Fin (CPTA) Holding

Washington Trust Bank increased Oneok Inc (OKE) stake by 2565.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Bank acquired 5,669 shares as Oneok Inc (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Washington Trust Bank holds 5,890 shares with $411,000 value, up from 221 last quarter. Oneok Inc now has $27.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.47% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 2.35M shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend

Ares Management Llc decreased Capitala Fin Corp (CPTA) stake by 95.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ares Management Llc sold 270,555 shares as Capitala Fin Corp (CPTA)’s stock 0.00%. The Ares Management Llc holds 13,672 shares with $109,000 value, down from 284,227 last quarter. Capitala Fin Corp now has $150.01 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 144,593 shares traded or 29.53% up from the average. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus

Washington Trust Bank decreased Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 5,725 shares to 4,097 valued at $329,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr (XLP) stake by 48,295 shares and now owns 2,869 shares. Select Sector Spdr (XLK) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. ONEOK has $74 highest and $6700 lowest target. $70.83’s average target is 4.67% above currents $67.67 stock price. ONEOK had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of OKE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 1 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 985 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dorsey Wright Assoc stated it has 25,887 shares. Private Trust Na, Ohio-based fund reported 3,925 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.47% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 5,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 78,537 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,459 shares. Nomura Incorporated owns 32,368 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 519,293 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Stifel accumulated 1.50 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Lord Abbett Ltd Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Fifth Third Bancorporation invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Allstate Corp reported 0.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.07% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Us Financial Bank De invested in 0.01% or 48,230 shares. The Tennessee-based Laffer Invests has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ONEOK’s Cash Flow Soars in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ONEOK to expand natural gas and NGL infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,622 activity. Shares for $23,622 were bought by Alala Joseph B III on Thursday, June 13.