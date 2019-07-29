Washington Trust Bank Increased Applied Materials (AMAT) Position By $1.24 Million; MINING POWER GROUP (MPGR) SI Increased By 77.78%

Washington Trust Bank increased Applied Materials (AMAT) stake by 18.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Bank acquired 31,815 shares as Applied Materials (AMAT)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Washington Trust Bank holds 203,276 shares with $8.06 million value, up from 171,461 last quarter. Applied Materials now has $47.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 216,216 are held by Riverhead Capital Limited Liability. Invesco reported 14.88M shares stake. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc holds 6,345 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bridges Invest Management Inc holds 0.04% or 23,540 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking reported 870,621 shares. Ally Fincl Incorporated accumulated 35,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.15% or 1.76 million shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 31,779 are owned by Zebra Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Fulton Bancorporation Na reported 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Keybank Association Oh owns 180,069 shares. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 128 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46.03 million shares. Cohen accumulated 194,450 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.09% or 7.18 million shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MOAT, GWRE, GIS, AMAT: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, HON, AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Friday, February 15 with “Hold”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report.