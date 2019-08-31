Washington Trust Bank Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Upped by $1.03 Million; At Bancorp Has Decreased Its Holding in Macys (M) by $321,600

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 84,677 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 98,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 10.00M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Macy’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (M); 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five CMBS Classes of CSMC 2014-USA; 16/04/2018 – The program was initially able to partner with big brands, but lost several key members in 2017 like Macy’s and Chili’s; 25/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 25,; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SAYS CFO KAREN HOGUET TO RETIRE; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Macy’s Jeff Gennette Keeps Laser Focus on Customer; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 17,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 144,118 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 126,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – blacq: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources (Reuters) – Singapore-based Broadcom; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOLLOWS HUNTER LEAD ON REVIEWING QUALCOMM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces Sampling of TERALYNX™ 12.8 Tbps Data-Center Optimized Switch; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Qualcomm 2Q EPS 24c; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM WRITES LETTER TO CONGRESS ON PROPOSED QUALCOMM DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom over Qualcomm deal; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build investor support for bid; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV) by 181,752 shares to 500 shares, valued at $40,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFV) by 93,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 960 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWF).

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 31,394 shares to 311,650 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 174,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).