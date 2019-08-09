Washington Trust Bank Has Upped Its Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Holding by $363,204; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Increased Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by $1.08 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 400.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 47,088 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 58,845 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 83.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 4,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 10,475 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, up from 5,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $75.03. About 3.76M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,499 shares to 437,262 shares, valued at $53.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 3000 (IWV) by 8,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 702 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $4,820 activity. Another trade for 110 shares valued at $2,441 was made by Paquette Jennifer on Thursday, June 6.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

