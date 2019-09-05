Washington Trust Bank Has Trimmed Stake in Macy’s (M) as Market Valuation Declined; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined While Torray Has Lowered Its Holding

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 14,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31,000, down from 16,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 10.11M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Names Bíjou Summers as Vice President of Human Re; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 24/03/2018 – NYC DHS: Macy’s Flower Show; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s aims to grow its private-label business to represent 40 percent of total inventory; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of COMM 2012-CCRE1; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 137,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 389,326 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02M, down from 527,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 10.37 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $12.36 million for 93.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31,815 shares to 203,276 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mngmt Ca stated it has 20.12M shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold accumulated 70,150 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Schroder Mgmt Grp accumulated 1.09% or 12.41 million shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP accumulated 68 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.35% or 9.35M shares. Winch Advisory Lc owns 51,689 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Sterling Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 43,760 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank owns 318,170 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 42,375 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Bristol John W And New York reported 1.86 million shares. Georgia-based Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 2.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc, South Dakota-based fund reported 63,646 shares. Madison Inv reported 539,389 shares stake.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.99 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9,076 shares to 332,044 shares, valued at $21.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) by 17,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).