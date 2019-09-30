Washington Trust Bank Has Trimmed Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake by $624,888 as Valuation Rose; Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined While Yakira Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 44,338 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72 million, down from 46,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $288.3. About 1.10M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 84.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 92,004 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 200,820 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.56 million, up from 108,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.54. About 3.27 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,581 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 1,195 shares. Calamos Wealth has 0.2% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Advsr Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 257,712 shares. 249 are owned by Fred Alger Management. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 308,485 shares. Regions Fincl Corp reported 0.08% stake. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Green Valley Invsts Limited Co invested in 135,859 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 25,933 shares. Sarasin Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested 3.24% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Captrust Fincl Advisors invested 0.18% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Greenbrier Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 250,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 226,694 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability reported 14,191 shares stake.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.49 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Call) (NYSE:RHT) by 82,100 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 66,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,300 shares, and cut its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT).