Washington Trust Bank Has Trimmed By $874,344 Its American Tower (AMT) Position; Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Washington Trust Bank decreased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 9.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Washington Trust Bank sold 4,286 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Washington Trust Bank holds 40,864 shares with $8.36M value, down from 45,150 last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $99.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $225.38. About 1.20 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 16 funds increased or started new positions, while 15 sold and trimmed stock positions in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 7.92 million shares, up from 7.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $225.67’s average target is 0.13% above currents $225.38 stock price. American Tower had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. UBS downgraded American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, June 7 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt has 303,779 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Advsr Limited holds 84 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tobam invested in 297 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 14,865 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel owns 0.6% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 34,172 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,391 shares. Bainco Invsts stated it has 1.62% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cetera Advsr Ltd Co has 7,145 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 308,054 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 6,470 were accumulated by Brinker. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.27% or 31.55 million shares. Tcw holds 2.9% or 1.34 million shares. First Citizens Natl Bank And Trust stated it has 3,622 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Hollencrest has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,042 shares.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $510.18 million. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 230,532 shares traded. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

E&G Advisors Lp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund for 115,436 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 1.12 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 17,161 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Oxbow Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 23,450 shares.

