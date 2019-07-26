Washington Trust Bank Has Raised Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holding by $1.42 Million; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Market Value Declined

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,919 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $346.09. About 3.66M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Also Has Purchase Rights for 10 Additional Boeing 787s; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 50.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 70,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,422 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 140,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 14.24 million shares traded or 8.88% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Llp owns 1.40M shares. 7,245 are owned by Toth Financial Advisory. Patten Patten Tn invested in 2,146 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Amer Money Management Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 571 shares in its portfolio. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv stated it has 1,572 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 54,354 are owned by Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership. Mitchell Cap Management reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 45,719 shares. Sky Invest Group Limited Liability Corp holds 942 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc stated it has 2,401 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 252 shares stake. Punch & Assocs Inv Mngmt accumulated 24,549 shares. Rockland owns 4,656 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 4,753 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempner Capital Management invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Financial Mgmt Pro invested in 149 shares. Moreover, Levin Strategies Lp has 1.93% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 861,867 shares. Dakota Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Miles Capital holds 1.41% or 81,249 shares. Community Bank Na owns 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 824 shares. Moreover, Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Company (Wy) has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Evercore Wealth holds 0.03% or 40,351 shares. Cap Invest Counsel invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Syntal Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Blackhill Incorporated holds 481,849 shares. Laffer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Fpr Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 13.36% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Interocean Ltd Co has 0.47% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 254,018 shares.