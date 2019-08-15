Washington Trust Bank Has Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $419,328 as Stock Rose; Moors & Cabot Holds Stake in Graham (GHM)

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Graham Corp (GHM) by 100.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 28,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 57,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 28,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Graham Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 14,920 shares traded. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 17.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 30/05/2018 – Graham Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – FlexDev’s EVP Graham Fell: India’s $150 Billion Outsourcing Industry Future Questioned by FlexDev Inc; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Thom Tillis: Tillis, Graham, Coons & Booker introduce merged legislation, the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity; 23/04/2018 – RAID Backed by lnverness Graham; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 21/05/2018 – Redefining The Power Suit: lcon Brooke Shields Stars In Captivating New Swimsuits For All Campaign Alongside Ashley Graham, Angela Simmons and more; 26/04/2018 – Richland Source: 8-year-old Mansfielder pulls truck at Graham Automall

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,604 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, down from 177,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.86. About 19.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold GHM shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 7.41 million shares or 0.82% more from 7.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Ptnrs Lc reported 0.21% stake. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management holds 0.22% or 27,855 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & has 35,413 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,535 were reported by Chicago Equity Partners Llc. Blackrock has 671,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,009 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Walthausen Lc owns 53,260 shares. Twin Tree LP reported 334 shares. Ami Mgmt owns 9,113 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 0% or 12,296 shares. Bragg Financial Inc owns 19,065 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 3,458 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt, Maryland-based fund reported 15,456 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 0% or 54,658 shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 70,763 shares to 211,422 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital Limited holds 3.49M shares. Haverford Tru has invested 3.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palestra Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 4.36% stake. Guardian Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 115,249 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Group Lc has 4.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 90,387 shares. Lesa Sroufe And Commerce accumulated 3.03% or 30,047 shares. Schroder Mgmt Group invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 22,521 were reported by Atlas Browninc. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management invested in 35,517 shares or 3.23% of the stock. 285,443 are owned by Washington Trust. Hexavest holds 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.32M shares. First Manhattan reported 5.93 million shares. Private Capital Advisors Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,003 shares. Fundsmith Llp holds 8.14% or 12.14 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs holds 9.28 million shares.

