Washington Trust Bank Has Lowered Its Hcp (HCP) Stake by $461,373; Steel Dynamics (STLD) Position Maintained by Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 91.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 14,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 16,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 1.35 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 16,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,239 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 1.93 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 14/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN EXPECTS TO CLOSE SALE OF U.S. UNIT TO STEEL DYNAMICS IN 90 DAYS- FILING; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by RINN RUSSELL B, worth $51,160. Shaheen Gabriel also bought $135,150 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $203.11 million for 19.00 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.