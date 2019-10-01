Washington Trust Bank Has Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding By $732,726; Capital World Investors Has Upped Fiserv (FISV) Holding

Capital World Investors increased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital World Investors acquired 49,399 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Capital World Investors holds 6.23 million shares with $568.05M value, up from 6.18M last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $70.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $103.72. About 201,090 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B

Washington Trust Bank decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 5.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Washington Trust Bank sold 13,569 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Washington Trust Bank holds 220,016 shares with $12.04 million value, down from 233,585 last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $207.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 2.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Assetmark has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). National Bank & Trust Of Stockton accumulated 5,018 shares. Fayez Sarofim has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Novare Capital Management Llc holds 74,979 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Murphy Cap Mngmt has 50,033 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 2.67% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 592,082 shares. Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advisors has invested 3.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Papp L Roy & Associates accumulated 33,031 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co holds 142,865 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 140,899 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 50,971 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company reported 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tru Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 5,871 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 13.13% above currents $48.88 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 10/01/2019: CUI, SPI, CVET, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Cisco Systems’ Stock Fell 15.5% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ativo Capital Limited Com invested in 1.03% or 25,050 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 28,613 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt owns 25,478 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Contravisory Investment Management Incorporated reported 0.19% stake. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.12% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 7,900 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares accumulated 6,589 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Andra Ap holds 73,600 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada accumulated 2,533 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.18% or 23,462 shares in its portfolio. Research And Management Company holds 3.08% or 112,975 shares in its portfolio. 33,731 are owned by Smithbridge Asset Management Incorporated De. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.15% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Colony Group Inc Limited Liability reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Evergreen Mgmt Limited Company owns 2,431 shares.

Capital World Investors decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 887,976 shares to 17.38M valued at $6.32B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 2.50 million shares and now owns 95 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl C was reduced too.