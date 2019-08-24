Washington Trust Bank Has Lifted Macerich Co/The (MAC) Holding By $316,136; WILDFLOWER BRANDS ORDINARY SHARES (WLDFF) Shorts Lowered By 52.5%

WILDFLOWER BRANDS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WLDFF) had a decrease of 52.5% in short interest. WLDFF’s SI was 1,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 52.5% from 4,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.0165 during the last trading session, reaching $0.253. About 19,858 shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Wildflower Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDFF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Bank increased Macerich Co/The (MAC) stake by 8079.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Bank acquired 7,352 shares as Macerich Co/The (MAC)’s stock declined 17.42%. The Washington Trust Bank holds 7,443 shares with $323,000 value, up from 91 last quarter. Macerich Co/The now has $4.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 1.64M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

More recent Wildflower Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wildflower announces LOI to acquire City Cannabis Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. Also Midasletter.com published the news titled: “VIDEO: Wildflower Brands Inc (CNSX:SUN) 300 Percent Online Sales Growth – Midas Letter” on October 10, 2018. Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “PODCAST: Wildflower CEO Willian McLean on their Unique Branding – Midas Letter” with publication date: December 13, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Wildflower Marijuana Inc., a cannabis company, focuses on developing and designing branded products in the cannabis and healthcare sectors in Washington State. The company has market cap of $16.74 million. The firm develops proprietary products using tetrahydrocannabionol or cannabidiol (CBD) by taking traditional herbal medicines. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers disposable vaporizers.

Washington Trust Bank decreased Invesco Capital Management Llc stake by 201,808 shares to 2,940 valued at $67,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr (XLP) stake by 48,295 shares and now owns 2,869 shares. Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Macerich Stock Looks Like a Solid Value After Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Macerich Co (MAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macerich names Voegele to new development chief role – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich has $46 highest and $3000 lowest target. $35’s average target is 25.54% above currents $27.88 stock price. Macerich had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Citigroup. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 13.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. 3,000 shares were bought by Volk Kenneth, worth $91,280 on Friday, August 9. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $700,300 was made by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 10. On Tuesday, June 25 COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $164,400 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 5,000 shares. O HERN THOMAS E had bought 5,000 shares worth $154,495 on Thursday, August 8.