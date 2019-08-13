Washington Trust Bank Has Lifted By $1.36 Million Its Halliburton (HAL) Position; Alliant Energy Has 1.04 Sentiment

Washington Trust Bank increased Halliburton (HAL) stake by 88.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Bank acquired 46,831 shares as Halliburton (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Washington Trust Bank holds 99,692 shares with $2.92 million value, up from 52,861 last quarter. Halliburton now has $17.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 10.67M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million

Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 169 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 162 sold and decreased equity positions in Alliant Energy Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 176.97 million shares, up from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Alliant Energy Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 136 Increased: 119 New Position: 50.

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation for 588,000 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 166,711 shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Associates has 2.09% invested in the company for 292,812 shares. The Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has invested 1.59% in the stock. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 3.44 million shares.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alliant Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Alliant Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNT) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alliant Energy (LNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utility Stocks You Should Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 1.23M shares traded or 13.42% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 30/05/2018 – David Harper Joins Alliant Healthcare Group; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT); 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding firm that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale clients in the Midwest region of the United States. The company has market cap of $12.20 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric, Gas, and Other. It has a 23.8 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company , primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale clients in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton wins nine contracts for West Africa offshore project – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton: I Am Not Buying This Rally – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Invsts Mngmt stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 5,314 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 378,386 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Moreover, Endurance Wealth has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Jnba Financial Advsr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 200 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 6,176 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Communication reported 868,075 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company has 40,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Company has 1.31M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 0.01% stake. 35,000 were accumulated by Hussman Strategic Advsr. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 103 shares.