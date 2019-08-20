Washington Trust Bank Has Increased Its Holding in Iff (IFF) by $318,080 as Share Price Rose; As Domtar Corp. (UFS) Stock Declined, Fairpointe Capital Trimmed Its Position by $10.72 Million

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Iff (IFF) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 2,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 5,794 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, up from 3,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Iff for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.19. About 369,125 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Domtar Corp. (UFS) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 218,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.13 million, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Domtar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 255,514 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWP) by 124,786 shares to 1,002 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 133,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,415 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

