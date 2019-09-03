Washington Trust Bank Has Increased Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $480,600; As Emergent Bio Solutions (EBS) Stock Value Declined, Phocas Financial Cut Its Holding by $1.86 Million

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 270 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 1,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $14.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1790.45. About 2.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion Unveils New Photo Studio in Tokyo with Mame Kurogouchi Show; 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (EBS) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 37,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 165,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 202,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 13.93% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 1.74M shares traded or 381.29% up from the average. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 26/03/2018 – Emergent Appoints Richard Lindahl as Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – LINDAHL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO AT CEB INC; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – EMERGENT HAS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO LICENSE & TO ASSUME CONTROL OF DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES FOR NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE FROM PROFECTUS; 12/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Project 590-14-112, SCI Crawlspace Emergent Structural Repairs -; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in E; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBS); 26/03/2018 – Emergent Board of Directors Promotes Robert Kramer Sr. to Newly Created Position of President and Chief Operating Officer; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS

Analysts await Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 32.73% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.55 per share. EBS’s profit will be $36.05 million for 17.09 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 508.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 51,346 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Company owns 14,645 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 0% or 395 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). 902,561 were reported by Northern Trust Corp. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 1,394 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 69,505 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). First Interstate Bank has 283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Barclays Plc accumulated 40,097 shares. Fdx Advsr owns 5,023 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 108,720 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc. by 269,102 shares to 845,528 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 176,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,584 shares to 173,604 shares, valued at $20.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 14,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust (EMB).