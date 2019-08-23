Washington Trust Bank Has Increased Iff (IFF) Position; M&T Bank Trimmed Yum Brands (YUM) Holding By $654,984

Washington Trust Bank increased Iff (IFF) stake by 75.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Bank acquired 2,485 shares as Iff (IFF)’s stock rose 4.48%. The Washington Trust Bank holds 5,794 shares with $746,000 value, up from 3,309 last quarter. Iff now has $11.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $107.8. About 926,680 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63

M&T Bank Corp decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 6.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M&T Bank Corp sold 6,616 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The M&T Bank Corp holds 91,746 shares with $9.16M value, down from 98,362 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $35.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 784,008 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why YUM! Brands, and Taco Bell in Particular, Can Beat Out its Competitors – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Yum! Brands has $12500 highest and $84 lowest target. $106.22’s average target is -9.45% below currents $117.31 stock price. Yum! Brands had 18 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Sell” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 20. Citigroup maintained YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”.

M&T Bank Corp increased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 1.27M shares to 1.27M valued at $156.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 11,072 shares and now owns 100,005 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Tru has invested 0.68% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 2,280 were reported by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 2.66M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru Company owns 12,048 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.36% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Caxton Lp owns 11,091 shares. Cls Invs Limited Company owns 103 shares. Family Firm, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,420 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Chemical Retail Bank reported 4,148 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stellar Capital Management Ltd accumulated 7,404 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 310,324 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsr invested in 1,143 shares or 0% of the stock. Montag A & Assocs invested in 3,201 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 131,108 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. California-based Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 4,090 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 0.04% or 13,899 shares. Agf Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 1 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 53,538 were reported by Nuance Investments Ltd Liability Com. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 3 shares. Conning Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 38,633 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mgmt Lp. Bowen Hanes Inc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 276,971 shares. 1,420 are held by Federated Inc Pa. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Among 5 analysts covering International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. International Flavors & Fragrances has $16800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $139.17’s average target is 29.10% above currents $107.8 stock price. International Flavors & Fragrances had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) rating on Monday, February 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $143 target. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of IFF in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE: IFF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages International Flavors and Fragrances Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IFF to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference September 5 – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Evolent Health, Flavors and Fragrances, Granite Construction, and Pluralsight and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS, INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Washington Trust Bank decreased Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 14,883 shares to 1,347 valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWS) stake by 34,012 shares and now owns 1,174 shares. Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWP) was reduced too.