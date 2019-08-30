Washington Trust Bank Has Increased Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $3.30 Million; Global Thematic Partners Has Increased Stake in Cerner (CERN) by $485,355 as Stock Rose

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 85.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 57,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 125,796 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, up from 67,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 10.31 million shares traded or 18.39% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 8,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 607,949 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.78M, up from 599,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $68.73. About 718,756 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (EMB) by 265,007 shares to 641 shares, valued at $71,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IYR) by 241,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Co Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 95,232 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ks has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 364,657 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt invested in 4,535 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sigma Invest Counselors accumulated 3,654 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 25,668 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 538,266 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 174,729 are held by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corp reported 56,270 shares. Motco stated it has 0.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 0.24% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Chilton Invest Company accumulated 0.02% or 9,564 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Serv holds 0.11% or 3,480 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Altria On Better Price – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Raises Its Dividend Right On Schedule – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Another 5% Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner Corporation (CERN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner (CERN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner (CERN) Up 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 683,691 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $54.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,162 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Limited Com accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Co invested in 5,063 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 85,916 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Motco holds 457 shares. 70,690 were accumulated by Lpl Ltd Liability Co. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.01% or 62,193 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.27% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 56,428 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank invested in 41,707 shares. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.2% or 6,693 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 3,528 shares. Missouri-based Fincl Counselors has invested 0.2% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).