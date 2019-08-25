Washington Trust Bank Has Decreased Its Macy’s (M) Stake by $339,917 as Stock Price Declined; General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose While Jd Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $6.25 Million

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 14,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31,000, down from 16,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 18.37M shares traded or 73.59% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of JPMBB 2014-C21; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of DBUBS 2011-LC1; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – TOTAL SALES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM A 1 PERCENT DECLINE TO A .5 PERCENT INCREASE IN FISCAL 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98M shares traded or 93.40% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – CONTRACT TO INSTALL FLUE GAS DESULPHURIZATION (FGD) SYSTEM AT SUPER THERMAL POWER PROJECT (STPP) IN TELANGANA; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS finds buyer for wind portfolio interest; 23/05/2018 – GE Sinks Most Since 2009 as CEO Can’t Ease Power, Dividend Fears; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHIMA POWER; 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS IT PLANS DISPOSITION OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – General Electric Anticipates Negative EU Merger Probe Decision; 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES POWER UNIT EXCEEDING $1B 2018 COST CUT TARGET

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 0.1% or 94,606 shares. 10,462 were reported by Milestone. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co reported 2.23 million shares. 1.00M are owned by Masters Capital Management Limited Co. Nordea Inv Mgmt stated it has 962,890 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rocky Mountain Advisers reported 3,667 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 44,138 shares. Moreover, Hirtle Callaghan Com Ltd Liability has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 138 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Com holds 26,008 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 224,393 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Slate Path LP holds 8.38% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10.35 million shares.

