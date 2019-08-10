Washington Trust Bank Has Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $1.04 Million; Quantitative Investment Management Lowered Stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by $9.66 Million

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 13,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 32,925 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 45,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 68.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 333,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 154,500 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 487,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 13.35M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Inv Limited Com accumulated 75,544 shares or 1.13% of the stock. California-based Bailard Inc has invested 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated has 17,098 shares. Hollencrest Mngmt holds 0.23% or 21,679 shares. Strategic Wealth Gp Lc reported 0.39% stake. Berkshire Money Mngmt owns 9,520 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.44% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). King Wealth holds 0.74% or 29,286 shares in its portfolio. Academy Capital Management Inc Tx accumulated 13,071 shares. Moreover, Condor Capital Mngmt has 0.49% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 36,873 shares. Brookfield Asset Inc stated it has 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 17,833 are owned by Valley National Advisers Inc. Osborne Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 40,373 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company invested in 704,100 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri has 2.64% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 3,065 shares to 54,592 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Macerich Co/The (NYSE:MAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 455 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com holds 1.47 million shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Com holds 36,700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1,485 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Rockland Trust holds 13,890 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 32,907 are held by Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Pictet And Cie (Europe) invested in 0.16% or 31,086 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 22,905 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.31 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. 5.43 million were reported by Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com. Financial Counselors Incorporated holds 0.17% or 139,245 shares in its portfolio. 22,467 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Incorporated. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Etf (ITA) by 12,200 shares to 34,700 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 8,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).