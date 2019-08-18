Washington Trust Bank Has Decreased By $481,665 Its American Tower (AMT) Stake; VAPIANO SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (VPPNF) Shorts Lowered By 25.69%

Washington Trust Bank decreased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 5.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,445 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Washington Trust Bank holds 45,150 shares with $8.90 million value, down from 47,595 last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $98.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.68M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Bank increased Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 193,930 shares to 323,141 valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3,882 shares and now owns 108,460 shares. Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc reported 564,976 shares stake. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 1,941 shares. 2,369 were accumulated by First Heartland Consultants. Evermay Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Legacy Private Tru Commerce holds 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1,620 shares. Boston Private Wealth has invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 439,864 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 228,537 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Kcm Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 2,355 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.47% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Douglass Winthrop Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,274 shares. Checchi Advisers owns 3,430 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Honeywell has 0.86% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 11,135 shares. Cantillon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 2.18 million shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Inc Limited accumulated 4,025 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower has $22500 highest and $167 lowest target. $205.33’s average target is -7.89% below currents $222.93 stock price. American Tower had 18 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”.