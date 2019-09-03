Washington Trust Bank Has Cut Target (TGT) Holding By $458,000; Hsbc Holdings Plc Trimmed Its Ambarella (AMBA) Holding

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Ambarella Inc (AMBA) stake by 79.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 30,126 shares as Ambarella Inc (AMBA)’s stock rose 0.08%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 7,969 shares with $344,000 value, down from 38,095 last quarter. Ambarella Inc now has $1.56B valuation. The stock increased 5.30% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $58.83. About 1.31 million shares traded or 129.09% up from the average. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Washington Trust Bank decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 58.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Bank sold 5,725 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Washington Trust Bank holds 4,097 shares with $329,000 value, down from 9,822 last quarter. Target Corp now has $54.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $106.66. About 2.10M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) stake by 35,147 shares to 93,280 valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 731,412 shares and now owns 837,512 shares. Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ambarella has $6800 highest and $36 lowest target. $50.80’s average target is -13.65% below currents $58.83 stock price. Ambarella had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, August 30. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, August 30.

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ambarella (AMBA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, JNPR, AMBA, TSLA – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ambarella (AMBA) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel has 0.02% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 939,053 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership reported 3,878 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 101,927 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Com has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 5,516 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.01% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 590 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 18,388 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 21,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company stated it has 7,969 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Berkom & Assocs Inc holds 1.61M shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 11,273 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 200 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 103,506 shares.

Washington Trust Bank increased Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) stake by 3,065 shares to 54,592 valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,633 shares and now owns 81,133 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $100.38’s average target is -5.89% below currents $106.66 stock price. Target had 33 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 29. UBS maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, August 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $594.68M for 22.79 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.