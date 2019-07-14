Washington Trust Bank Has Cut American Tower (AMT) Stake; Shorts at AXFOOD AB ORDINARY SHARES (AXFOF) Raised By 6.19%

Washington Trust Bank decreased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 5.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,445 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Washington Trust Bank holds 45,150 shares with $8.90 million value, down from 47,595 last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $92.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.20M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Bank increased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 57,841 shares to 125,796 valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Booking Holdings Inc stake by 218 shares and now owns 3,436 shares. Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Macquarie Research. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18. 3,050 shares were sold by Lara Gustavo, worth $526,760. Another trade for 7,243 shares valued at $1.19M was sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P.

