Washington Trust Bank Has Boosted By $318,080 Its Iff (IFF) Position; Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) Sentiment Is 0.95

Washington Trust Bank increased Iff (IFF) stake by 75.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Bank acquired 2,485 shares as Iff (IFF)'s stock declined 6.63%. The Washington Trust Bank holds 5,794 shares with $746,000 value, up from 3,309 last quarter. Iff now has $15.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.78. About 786,177 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500.

Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 40 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 42 sold and trimmed stock positions in Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 22.41 million shares, up from 21.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 28 Increased: 25 New Position: 15.

The stock increased 1.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 790,078 shares traded or 114.67% up from the average. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) has risen 5.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.12% the S&P500.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI)

Ota Financial Group L.P. holds 2.59% of its portfolio in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund for 66,596 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. owns 510,984 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Howland Capital Management Llc has 1.65% invested in the company for 864,022 shares. The New York-based Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 85,726 shares.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Among 4 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) rating on Monday, March 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $133 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) rating on Thursday, March 21. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $151 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 32,880 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 25,348 shares. Sit Investment Associate has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Illinois-based Advisory Research has invested 0.06% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Aurora Counsel holds 0.9% or 12,138 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested in 0.19% or 116,439 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com reported 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 23,825 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com reported 59,726 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has 8,460 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 22,785 shares stake. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny stated it has 318 shares. D L Carlson Investment Group holds 0.54% or 14,416 shares.

Washington Trust Bank decreased Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 5,373 shares to 1,550 valued at $124,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWS) stake by 34,012 shares and now owns 1,174 shares. Ishares Trust (EMB) was reduced too.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Since January 4, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $69.42 million activity. Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought $1.21 million worth of stock.